

Exim Bank opens Atibazar sub branch at Keranigonj

Recently, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Shah Md. Abdul Bari inaugurated the sub branch as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Maksuda Khanam presided over the programme.

Besides, Chairman of taranagor Union Parishad of Keranigonj Md. Mosaraf Hossain Faruk was present as a special guest.

The chief guest of the programme Shah Md. Abdul Bari said that Exim Bank is a modern technology based Islamic bank. The sincere cooperation of the customer is the key of success of this bank. He requested the customers to continue this cooperation. At the inaugural ceremony, the guests thanked the bank authorities for inaugurating the sub-branch and hoped that the people of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank through the Atibazar sub-branch.







