

IBBL inaugurates Shibchar branch in Madaripur

Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament inaugurated the Branch as chief guest.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, Monir Chowdhury Chairman of Madaripur Zilla parishad, Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Abdus Sobhan, Executive Vice President were present as special guest. Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Md. Saiful Islam, Head of Shibchar branch thanked the audience.

Md. Lokman Hakim, President of Shibchar Banik Samity addressed the programme among the elites and well wishers. A.M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President, Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.







