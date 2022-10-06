

Padma Bank opens its first sub-branch at Banasree

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Tarek Reaz Khan inaugurated the sub-branch recently.

At this occasion he said, "Padma Bank Limited is working to bring everybody under the umbrella of banking services. Expanding sub-branches in different areas of the country is progressing rapidly. By this year we will be able to inaugurate several sub-branches across the country.

Dr. Anwer Farazy Emon, Chairman of Farazy Hospital, was present as a special guest at the opening. He praised the various schemes of Padma Bank and wished luck for the future. Customers thanked the Padma Bank authorities for opening the sub-branch to facilitate banking transactions in Banasree.

Deputy Managing Director and CRO Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and COO Zabed Amin, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan along with other high officials and local elite were present on the occasion.











Padma Bank Ltd is now opens door at the heart of Banasree area of the capital to make banking transactions faster and easier for the residents of the area. The first sub-branch of Padma Bank started its journey with a Dua Mahfil. Its activities will be managed under the supervision of Pragati Sarani Branch, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Tarek Reaz Khan inaugurated the sub-branch recently.At this occasion he said, "Padma Bank Limited is working to bring everybody under the umbrella of banking services. Expanding sub-branches in different areas of the country is progressing rapidly. By this year we will be able to inaugurate several sub-branches across the country.Dr. Anwer Farazy Emon, Chairman of Farazy Hospital, was present as a special guest at the opening. He praised the various schemes of Padma Bank and wished luck for the future. Customers thanked the Padma Bank authorities for opening the sub-branch to facilitate banking transactions in Banasree.Deputy Managing Director and CRO Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and COO Zabed Amin, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan along with other high officials and local elite were present on the occasion.