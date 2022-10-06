NBR collected Tk 300m VAT thru electronic device in Sept

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) got Tk300 million as value added tax (VAT) collected through electronic fiscal device (EFD) challan in September.

It was collected against 324 thousand invoices by the country's five tax commissionerates (Dhaka North, South, East, West and Chittagong).

This electronic VAT challan was first introduced in 2019 aiming to bring transparency in VAT system and since 2021 the NBR was awarding the VAT payers through FED holding lottery every month by using the challan numbers.

Though the received amount of VAT in September is lower than the month of August, the trend is positive on average on monthly basis in the running year a senior NBR official said. In August the received amount was Tk376 million.

He said development of more infrastructures will see increase of collection in coming days.

A senior NBR official said there has been a revolutionary change in this sector. When 300 thousands machines will be installed in the long run, more success will come on the way. For this, there is a need to increase awareness. He said, the popularity of EFD machine is increasing day by day. There has been good growth in invoicing and revenue collection this year as compared to last fiscal year.

As per monthly lottery schedule the lottery for the month of September 2022 was held in NBR conference room on Wednesday. NBR member (VAT audit) Dr. Sahidul Islam and other senior officials of the organization were present in the draw which was 21st of its kind.

First prize is Tk100 thousand, second Tk50,000, third Tk25,000 and there are other 93 prizes of Tk10,000 each.

EFD challan lottery draw was held for the first time on February 5, 2021. This lottery is organized to encourage people to pay VAT electronically. In the 5th of every month or if the 5th day is a public holiday then the draw is being held on the next working day.











