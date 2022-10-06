Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR collected Tk 300m VAT thru electronic device in Sept

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) got Tk300 million as value added tax (VAT) collected through electronic fiscal device (EFD) challan in September.
It was collected against 324 thousand invoices by the country's five tax commissionerates (Dhaka North, South, East, West and Chittagong).
This electronic VAT challan was first introduced in 2019 aiming to bring transparency in VAT system and since 2021 the NBR was awarding the VAT payers through FED holding lottery every month by using the challan numbers.
Though the received amount of VAT in September is lower than the month of August, the trend is positive on average on monthly basis in the running year a senior NBR official said. In August the received amount was Tk376 million.
He said development of more infrastructures will see increase of collection in coming days.
A senior NBR official said there has been a revolutionary change in this sector. When 300 thousands machines will be installed in the long run, more success will come on the way. For this, there is a need to increase awareness. He said, the popularity of EFD machine is increasing day by day. There has been good growth in invoicing and revenue collection this year as compared to last fiscal year.
As per monthly lottery schedule the lottery for the month of September 2022 was held in NBR conference room on Wednesday. NBR member (VAT audit) Dr. Sahidul Islam and other senior officials of the organization were present in the draw which was 21st of its kind.
First prize is Tk100 thousand, second Tk50,000, third Tk25,000 and there are other 93 prizes of Tk10,000 each.
EFD challan lottery draw was held for the first time on February 5, 2021. This lottery is organized to encourage people to pay VAT electronically. In the 5th of every month or if the 5th day is a public holiday then the draw is being held on the next working day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Exim Bank opens Atibazar sub branch at Keranigonj
IBBL inaugurates Shibchar branch in Madaripur
Padma Bank opens its first sub-branch at Banasree
‘Gender equality, financial inclusion boost sustainable economic growth’
Massive Railway overhaul schemes underway
NBR collected Tk 300m VAT thru electronic device in Sept
Call money rate significantly up amid liquidity stress in banks


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft