Call money rate significantly up amid liquidity stress in banks

The inter-bank call money rate is surging amid a tight monetary policy, dollar crisis and liquidity shortage in the financial system.

The weighted average rate of call money rose to 5.79 per cent on Tuesday. The rate has soared since September 29 when it was at 5.54. The rate jumped to 5.72 per cent on Sunday, 5.73 on Monday and 5.79 per cent on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on September 29 raised its key policy rate or repurchase agreement rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in a bid to tackle inflationary pressure and revive stability on foreign exchange market.

The rate initially started rising sharply since March 21 when it was at 2.05 per cent, according to BB data. Before the latest rise, the call money rate was stable at 5.5 per cent. The call money rate is the interest rate on short-term or overnight loan from one bank to another to meet urgent requirement.

Banks usually choose the emergency loans to fill the asset-liability mismatch, comply with the statutory CRR and SLR requirements and to meet the sudden demand for funds. Bankers said the inter-bank call money rate might rise further due to current liquidity pressure in the financial market.

They said the government's increased borrowing from the banking system, purchases of US dollars by banks to settle import bills and a rise of treasury bill rate were creating stress on the liquidity.

When the country's economy regained momentum from the pandemic's fallout, the demand for liquidity rose significantly and the money market started feeling the pressure as it could not match with the sudden high demand.

Private sector credit growth increased to 14.07 per cent in August. Inflation in hit a nine-year high of 7.56 per cent in June because of the price spiral of food products and a rise of import costs. The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh dropped to $36.85 billion in September 20 from $48.6 billion in August 2021.

The excess liquid assets (in excess of CRR and SLR) of scheduled banks substantially declined to Tk 1.89 lakh crore at the end of July 2022 from Tk 2.03 lakh crore in the previous month.

The banking sector is now under liquidity stress as many lenders are buying US dollars in exchange for the local currency from the central bank to settle import bills, bankers said. From July to September 22, BB sold $3.2 billion to banks to address dollar shortage in the financial sector, which on the other hand mopped up equivalent local currency from the banking system.

The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback in the market. The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 108 from Tk 84.8 against the US dollar within a year. The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14.











