Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPEC+ expected to slash oil output

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

OPEC+ expected to slash oil output

OPEC+ expected to slash oil output

VIENNA, Oct 5: Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were expected Wednesday to agree on a major cut in output to prop up prices despite Western concerns over energy-fuelled inflation.
The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies is reportedly considering a reduction of up to two million barrels per day at a meeting in Vienna -- the biggest cut since 2020.
Such a move could turbocharge crude prices, further aggravating inflation which has reached decades-high levels in many countries and is contributing to a global economic slowdown.
US President Joe Biden personally appealed to Saudi leaders in July to boost production in order to tame prices which soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
But crude price have fallen in recent months on concerns over dwindling demand and fears over a possible global recession.
"With consumers only just breathing a sigh of relief after being forced to pay record prices at the pump, today's cut is not going to go down well," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at trading platform OANDA.
Ministers from the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will discuss their next move at their first in-person meeting at the group's headquarters in Vienna since March 2020.
They were tight-lipped as they arrived for the gathering on Tuesday.
"Let's wait... We will have to listen to the technical team," the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail al-Mazrouei, told reporters, adding that the group was still reviewing market data.
Collectively known as OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns.
OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas.
The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year.
Bloomberg, the financial news agency, said OPEC+ officials were discussing the removal of about two million bpd out of the market from November, twice as much as earlier predictions.
Consumer countries have pushed for months for OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices -- calls that the group has largely ignored.
"Knowing that Russia is willing to cut output, the move could also be perceived as another escalation of the geopolitical tensions" between Moscow and the West, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a Swissquote bank analyst.
The OPEC+ discussion also comes as Western nations mull imposing a price cap on Russian oil while an EU ban on most crude from Russia comes into effect in December.
Biden made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
A major cut now would be "something that will not be well received by the White House ahead of next month's midterm elections," said Tama Varga, analyst at PV Energy, referring to congressional elections.
While such a cut could anger Washington, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place.
Prices soared close to $140 per barrel in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February but fell as low as below $90 more recently.
After rallying earlier this week on speculation over the OPEC+ cut, the international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was slightly down on Wednesday, hovering above $91.
According to UBS bank, a cut of at least 500,000 bpd would be necessary to stop the price plunge.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Exim Bank opens Atibazar sub branch at Keranigonj
IBBL inaugurates Shibchar branch in Madaripur
Padma Bank opens its first sub-branch at Banasree
‘Gender equality, financial inclusion boost sustainable economic growth’
Massive Railway overhaul schemes underway
NBR collected Tk 300m VAT thru electronic device in Sept
Call money rate significantly up amid liquidity stress in banks


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft