

UNISOFT provides CRMS solutions for City Bank

Under the agreement, UNISOFT Systems Limited will provide 'Collection and Recovery Management Solutions' (CRMS) software to all branches of City Bank.

Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director and Abu Mostofa Chowdhury Sujon, Director from Unisoft Systems Limited and Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & Chief Information Officer, Md. Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager, Mohammad Waliullah, Head of Credit & Collection, Mahbub Ahamed Chowdhury, Head of Procurement, Mahbub Ahamed Chowdhury, Head of Procurement, Saifur Rahman Shawkat, Head of IT & Md. Rakib Uddin Ahammed, Head of Finance from City Bank were present at the signing ceremony.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director, UNISOFT Systems Limited said, "City Bank is one of the leading Bank in the country. We are really happy to have an agreement with such a reputed organization. We hope that our UNISOFT team will successfully complete this project and set a great example for the country's software sector."













