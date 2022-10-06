Video
Thursday, 6 October, 2022
BDCOM celebrates 12-yr partnership with Concox

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

BDCOM Online and CONCOX Information Technology have celebrated 12 years of their partnership for Vehicle tracking and IoT services since 2009.
In a press conference, SM Golam Faruk Alamgir Arman, Managing Director of BDCOM Online and President of the Vehicle Tracking Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (VTSPAB) said
The percentage of road accidents was effectively reduced since vehicle tracking systems could control and monitor the movements of the drivers.
"If private, commercial, and public transportations are managed through vehicle tracking systems, we can reduce the percentage of road accidents easily," he said.
Arman, however, said the government is losing revenue and customers are receiving poor service as illegal and unauthorized tracking devices are being imported and sold in the gray markets openly.
He demanded that government-approved vehicle tracking systems be made mandatory for all types of vehicles.
It said BDCOM Online Limited is an Internet service provider in Bangladesh, which launched the country's first Vehicle Tracking Service (VTS) in 2005.
Since 2009, BDCOM has been supported by CONCOX Information Technology Co., world's third largest Vehicle tracking and IoT device manufacturer.
On the occasion of their twelve-year of partnership, the two institutions held the press conference at the Hotel La Vinci in Kawran Bazar on Monday.
To this end, Melody Chen, Regional Sales Director (Southeast Asia) of Concox Information Technology Co., visited Bangladesh for the first time, and during her seven-day stay, she met with members of the media and other key stakeholders in the country.
Melody Chen highlighted at the press conference that the importance of vehicle tracking in road accident prevention, supply chain management, and cold chain management. She was worried about the gray market for these devices.
Melody Chen believed that gray market devices pose security risks and emphasized how VTS will keep customers safe.
She also praised BDCOM Online Limited's pioneering role in Bangladesh's vehicle tracking sector.


