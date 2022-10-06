Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB sees weak growth in 2023 for Eastern Europe, C Asia

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Oct 5: The World Bank said on Tuesday that countries in eastern Europe and Central Asia will return to weak growth in 2023, but warned that a cut-off of Russian energy to the European Union would tip them into recession next year.
In updated economic forecasts, the World Bank said collective GDP in its Europe and Central Asia region was now expected to contract 0.2% in 2022 and grow by 0.3% in 2023 due to spillover effects from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The 2022 forecast is a marked improvement over the World Bank's June forecast of a 2.9%% GDP contraction for the region that includes Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Turkey and surrounding countries. It reflects better-than-expected resilience and growth in some of the region's largest economies, along with extensions of pandemic-era stimulus programs in some countries.
The bank said it now expected Ukraine's economy to shrink 35% in 2022, an improvement over the 45% contraction forecast earlier this year, but Ukraine's economy is "scarred" by destruction to productive capacity, damage to agricultural land and reduced labour supply with the displacement of 14 million people.
"Ukraine continues to need enormous financial support as the war needlessly rages on as well as for recovery and reconstruction projects that could be quickly initiated," Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement.
According to recent estimates by the bank, Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction needs across social, productive, and infrastructure sectors total at least $349 billion - more than 1.5 times the size of its GDP in 2021.
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. |REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
The World Bank said Russia's economy was now forecast to contract by 4.5% in 2022, compared with an 8.9% contraction estimated in June. It said Russia's economy is forecast to shrink by 3.6% in 2023.
Turkey's economy is expected to grow by 4.7% in 2022, compared to 2.3% forecast in June, with 2023 growth now forecast at 2.7%
The bank said the outlook for its Europe and Central Asia region, is subject to "considerable uncertainty" with a prolonged, or intensified war causing greater physical and environmental damage and fragmentation of trade and investment.
"The risk of financial stress also remains elevated, given high debt levels and inflation," the World Bank said.
In a separate note on the impact of the global energy crisis, the World Bank said an extended cutoff of energy supplies to the EU could trigger a recession for the European and Central Asian countries, with collective output shrinking by 1.2%.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Exim Bank opens Atibazar sub branch at Keranigonj
IBBL inaugurates Shibchar branch in Madaripur
Padma Bank opens its first sub-branch at Banasree
‘Gender equality, financial inclusion boost sustainable economic growth’
Massive Railway overhaul schemes underway
NBR collected Tk 300m VAT thru electronic device in Sept
Call money rate significantly up amid liquidity stress in banks


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft