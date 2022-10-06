Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Exchange rate volatility caused remittance drop in Sept: BB

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has blamed extreme volatility in forex market in recent months based on the strength of dollar against almost all currencies including taka that led the country to suffer the worst in terms of a fall in remittance earning.  
Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md. Serajul Islam on Tuesday said "Not only in Bangladesh but also in neighboring countries, price of US dollar has increased. In many South Asian countries, it is higher than it is in Bangladesh," he said.
Serajul Islam, also executive director of BB, said this in a briefing for a group of reporters on decreasing remittances and export earnings in the last month, the month of September.
The inward remittance flow in September may have fallen due to dwindling exchange rate situation, with a significant volume being diverted to kerb market in search of a higher rate for dollar, he believed.
Year on year, Bangladesh's inward remittances dropped by 10.84 percent to $1.54 billion in September, the third month of the 2022-2023 fiscal, from $1.72 billion in the same month last year. It was the lowest inflow of remittances in 7 months.
The drop was even steeper, almost 25 percent, in comparison to the previous month (August 2022), he said.
It followed a decision by banks on September 11 to pay a maximum of Tk 108 for each dollar to foreign exchange houses (like MoneyGram and Western Union, through which most expats send money). Prior to that, they had offered exchange houses up to Tk 115 for a dollar.
The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) were tasked to come up with the rate by the central bank, as an alternative to Bangladesh Bank frequently intervening in the market to set the rate, usually by selling dollars to support an artificially overvalued rate for taka.
But the "strongest dollar in a generation", witnessed over the last year or so and likely to persist well into the foreseeable future, was starting to make the prevailing system very expensive to maintain by central bank. The new system, meanwhile, would seem to be still going through 'teething problems.'
Serajul Islam however said the price of US dollar "is normalizing with the initiative of the central bank".
"Bangladesh Bank should not provide any dollar support to the market. BAFEDA and ABB are also playing a role in overcoming the dollar crisis. Currently, the volatility of dollar has decreased somewhat," he said.
Serajul Islam said Bangladesh has to focus on increasing export earnings. "To that end, businessmen have to work to establish Bangladesh as a brand in the global market. If we can do this, the crisis will end quickly," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Exim Bank opens Atibazar sub branch at Keranigonj
IBBL inaugurates Shibchar branch in Madaripur
Padma Bank opens its first sub-branch at Banasree
‘Gender equality, financial inclusion boost sustainable economic growth’
Massive Railway overhaul schemes underway
NBR collected Tk 300m VAT thru electronic device in Sept
Call money rate significantly up amid liquidity stress in banks


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft