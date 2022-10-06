Exchange rate volatility caused remittance drop in Sept: BB

Bangladesh Bank has blamed extreme volatility in forex market in recent months based on the strength of dollar against almost all currencies including taka that led the country to suffer the worst in terms of a fall in remittance earning.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md. Serajul Islam on Tuesday said "Not only in Bangladesh but also in neighboring countries, price of US dollar has increased. In many South Asian countries, it is higher than it is in Bangladesh," he said.

Serajul Islam, also executive director of BB, said this in a briefing for a group of reporters on decreasing remittances and export earnings in the last month, the month of September.

The inward remittance flow in September may have fallen due to dwindling exchange rate situation, with a significant volume being diverted to kerb market in search of a higher rate for dollar, he believed.

Year on year, Bangladesh's inward remittances dropped by 10.84 percent to $1.54 billion in September, the third month of the 2022-2023 fiscal, from $1.72 billion in the same month last year. It was the lowest inflow of remittances in 7 months.

The drop was even steeper, almost 25 percent, in comparison to the previous month (August 2022), he said.

It followed a decision by banks on September 11 to pay a maximum of Tk 108 for each dollar to foreign exchange houses (like MoneyGram and Western Union, through which most expats send money). Prior to that, they had offered exchange houses up to Tk 115 for a dollar.

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) were tasked to come up with the rate by the central bank, as an alternative to Bangladesh Bank frequently intervening in the market to set the rate, usually by selling dollars to support an artificially overvalued rate for taka.

But the "strongest dollar in a generation", witnessed over the last year or so and likely to persist well into the foreseeable future, was starting to make the prevailing system very expensive to maintain by central bank. The new system, meanwhile, would seem to be still going through 'teething problems.'

Serajul Islam however said the price of US dollar "is normalizing with the initiative of the central bank".

"Bangladesh Bank should not provide any dollar support to the market. BAFEDA and ABB are also playing a role in overcoming the dollar crisis. Currently, the volatility of dollar has decreased somewhat," he said.

Serajul Islam said Bangladesh has to focus on increasing export earnings. "To that end, businessmen have to work to establish Bangladesh as a brand in the global market. If we can do this, the crisis will end quickly," he said.



