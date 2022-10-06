Video
F2F to join 37th IAF World Convention in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

Fibre2Fashion (F2F), also known as a knowledge disseminator to the textile, apparel and fashion industry, will be the Knowledge Partner at the 37th the International Apparel Federation (IAF) World Convention, to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 13 to 16, 2022.
At the event, F2F will be submitting a knowledge paper titled 'Bangladesh: Leading the Sustainability Way'.
F2F has been a forerunner serving as a one-stop solution for the Textile, Apparel and Fashion industry, carving a niche for over 2 decades. With a strong global presence and widespread reach in the industry, F2F is a world leader in facilitating new business opportunities, innovative brand building solutions, market research and data intelligence and a lot more.
Being an important B2B trade media Fibre2Fashion is a name synonymous as 'Knowledge Disseminators' that delivers exactly what matters to the industry and businesses in the textile and apparel value chain. We empower organisations by helping them take informed business decisions.
Providing an in-depth analysis, F2F's Market Research Reports assist enterprises with advance holistic research that gives them a competitive edge. F2F has been associated as knowledge and research partner with a lot of industry associations and their conferences like the recently held 10th Asian Textile Conference (ATEXCON) in New Delhi, and the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress, where it published a special report on Global Fibre Market Outlook.
The IAF is the only global federation of its kind representing apparel associations from 60 countries, representing over 150,000 companies. It is co-organising the event with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).
The theme for the 37th convention is 'Transforming Fashion Together'. Going beyond the collaboration between buyers and the key actors in their supply chain, garment manufacturers today play a pivotal role in a successful industry transformation. From the perspective of the Bangladesh industry, this means that actually the Bangladeshi apparel industry is a source of solutions to the industry's current major problems.
Unlocking these solutions requires investments. And investments require money and collaboration. A focus on investments, whether these are made by individual companies, or by the entire industry (i.e., in standardisation) will create the kind of hands-on, business like and solution oriented yet holistic approach distinguishes the IAF World Fashion Convention from many other conferences, according to the IAF.


