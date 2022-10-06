Video
BGMEA for re-fixation of diesel price at par with global price

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded re-fixation of diesel prices for export-oriented garment factories in line with international market prices. BGMEA president Faruque Hassan in a letter Prime Minister's office made the plea and requested the Prime Minister to accept it.
BGMEA president confirmed the matter and said the letter was sent to the Prime Minister's office on October 3. Highlighting the reason for reducing the price, he said due to Russia-Ukraine war, the price of cotton has already phenomenally increased.
Along with this, the price of diesel has increased and bus-truck fare has also increased. Not only the clothing sector, but people from all sectors are under pressure.
He said, recently export of apparels in world market has decreased; it will decrease this month as well. Buyers have postponed and canceled many orders. On the other hand, after the gas crisis, there is no electricity.
As a result, production has to be done in factories with power generators. It requires a lot of diesel. But the production cost increases as the price of diesel increases.
Faruque Hassan said, "Since the price of diesel has decreased in the world market I have requested the Prime Minister to adjust the price of diesel in our country and bring it back to the previous price. Not only the garment sector; common people will also get relief."
In the letter he said on September 12, Prime Minister's Advisor on Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources discussed the issue with BGMEA representatives about the priority of supply of gas to export-oriented industries.
A meeting was held in this respect at Prime Minister's office under the chairmanship of Tawfiq-e-Ilahi Chowdhury which sought to find a way out of the energy crisis.
The letter mentioned other meetings and BGMEA pursuit about how to adjust with growing elergy prices. It said the necessity of cost effective fuel in the production process of garment factories is undeniable. At present load shedding is extreme.
So the demand of diesel is increasing as the use of generator has to be continued in the production process. It is that mentioned the price of diesel was Tk 80 per litre in 2021; It now is Tk 109.
So re-fixed of diesel price is essential to keep the production cost sustainable, the letter said.


