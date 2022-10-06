Chilmari River Port dev yet to start despite PM’s assurance



Boats at anchor at Chilmari River Port in Kurigram.

Once the development project is complete, this economically viable port will come back to life and will create employment for the local people and help boost development, according to experts.

This port has remained inoperative as the river route has not been developed for years due to mismanagement of the relevant authorities. However, the stakeholders hope port development work will begin only after the completion of land acquisition.

According to sources, on September 7, 2016, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured the opening of the port addressing an event at the Chilmari Pilot High School grounds.

Subsequently the then Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan inaugurated the port operations on September 23 of the same year. On July 8, 2021, the ECNEC meeting approved Tk 235 crore port development project.

Sources said that Chilmari port of Brahmaputra river is now navigable for big passengers and cargo boats operating from Ramna Ghat, for the last 20 years. But the rival is not navigable for big cargo ships.

However, India, Nepal and Bhutan used to use this port, during the British period, to carry cargo using different vessels at cheaper tariff. During the British period, one could travel through rivers from Kolkata to Guwahati as far as Dhubri in Assam, through Chilmari River Port.

The Chief Pilot in Charge of the Chilmari Port Mahbubur Rahman said three pilots have been performing duties since the opening of the port. At present, stone laden vessels from India are plying on temporary basis.

After the acquisition of 11 acres of land, and the construction of jetty and other infrastructure, Indian cargo ships are expected to use this port to run bilateral trade under 1972 India Bangladesh Shipping Protocol Treaty.

The current lessee of Chilmari River Port Shahidullah Qaiser said that only two to three ships with stone and coal from India come to this port every month, so the government revenue is not increasing. Once the port is fully operational after dredging the river, the revenue will increase manifold.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) set up a pontoon at Ramna Shallowghat, Chilmari on September 23, 2017, which was inaugurated by then Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan. Besides, a project was taken to develop the river port.

















