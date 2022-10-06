Video
6-year plan to develop light engineering announced

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Correspondent

The government has issued 'Light Engineering Industry Development Policy 2022' with an action plan with a timeframe to ensure developed infrastructure, industrial park, easy financing and industrial incentives for the sector in 2022-2027.
The industries ministry on September 29 issued the policy through a gazette notification saying that the policy would help flourish the sector to attain the goal of higher industrial sectors' contribution to GDP to 40 per cent by 2027.
The policy termed light engineering a promising industry and said the government would implement the action plan with a timeframe to make the sector sustainable and competitive at global level. To implement the action plan, the policy has set 11 strategic targets.
It includes including infrastructural development, modernisation of technology, development of forward and backward linkages, human capital development, market expansion, research and development, industrial cluster development, establishing common facility centre, quality assurance and certification, financing and development of investment environment, and industrial incentives.
According to the policy, the government would ensure utilities, industrial sheds for entrepreneurs and IT infrastructure by 2027.
It said Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre would establish a raw material bank and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) would ensure buy-back management and tax incentive for the light engineering products by 2025.
To ensure sustainable development of light engineering sector, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) would establish industrial clusters across the country by 2022.
The policy also said the Finance Division and Bangladesh Bank (BB) would take initiatives to establish a venture capital fund to ease the production process of light engineering products by 2025.
As per policy, the industries ministry, the commerce ministry and NBR would ensure protection for the sector through providing export subsidies and updating tax policy by 2025.
The policy also said light engineering sector entrepreneurs would get tax holiday facility and loan from the Green Development Fund for establishing compliant factories.


