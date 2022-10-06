Video
Man gets 7-yr jail for cyber crimes in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

RAJSHAHI, Oct 5: The Cyber Crime Tribunal of Rajshahi convicted a man and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on charges of his involvement in cyber crimes in Rajshahi city around five years back.
The convict identified as Mominul Islam alias Chanchal, 29, a resident of Munnafer more area under Boalia Police Station in the metropolis, was also fined Taka one lakh, in default, to suffer three months more behind the bar. Rajshahi Divisional Cyber Tribunal Judge Ziaur Rahman found him guilty of the charges and handed down the verdict here on Tuesday.
 The convict was present in the court dock when the verdict was pronounced. Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Ismat Ara told the journalists that a case had been lodged with Rajpara Police Station against him related to his involvement in cyber crimes on April 17, 2017.
Referring to the prosecution story, Ismat Ara said the person was found engaged in spreading objectionable and obscene photos of a female school teacher in social media. Upon completion of investigation police pressed charges against him.    -BSS



