Teen stabbed to death at Durga Puja fair in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Oct 5: A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Gopalganj's Tungipara. Police have detained another teenager in connection with the killing.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Tuesday near the Mandulbari Puja venue, according to Muhammad Abul Monsur, chief of Tungipara Police Station.

The victim was identified as 14-year-old Rishad Sheikh, from Sardarpara village in Patgathi. The detainee was identified as 19-year-old Aziz, a resident of the same village. Both Rishad and Aziz worked at the 'Maer Doa Chotpoti and Fuchka House' food stand. A Durga Puja fair is held in Mandulbari every year, OC Abul Monsur said, citing locals.

Various food stalls are set up for the fair. Rishad and Aziz got into an argument as they were trying to attract customers to the 'Maer Doa' stall. "At one point, Aziz stabbed his co-worker. Locals rushed him to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex. When his condition deteriorated, he was sent to the Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital and died on the way." -bdnews24.com









