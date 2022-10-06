16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire

KHULNA, Oct 5: At least 16 shops were gutted in a fire at Boro Bazar in Khulna Sadar upazila on Wednesday noon.

Locals said the fire broke out at a shop in the market near Bhairab bus stand around 1pm and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

On information, six fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them nearly an hour to douse the flames, said Md SalahUddin, divisional deputy director of Khulna fire service.

No casualties were reported as most shops were closed today due to Durga Puja holiday.

"The exact amount of losses and source of the fire could not be ascertained immediately," he said. -UNB











