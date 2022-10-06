Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

As part of the main rituals of Dashami Puja celebrations, Hindu female devotees putting the vermilion (Shidur) on each other aspiring for prosperity in lives before the farewell of Goddess Durga. The photo was taken from Dhakeshwari National Temple on Wednesday. photo: observer

As part of the main rituals of Dashami Puja celebrations, Hindu female devotees putting the vermilion (Shidur) on each other aspiring for prosperity in lives before the farewell of Goddess Durga. The photo was taken from Dhakeshwari National Temple on Wednesday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 5: Idols of Goddess Durga were immersed peacefully in the port city on Wednesday after five-day colourful and joyous celebrations of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Bangalee Hindu community.
It was Bijaya Dashami on Wednesday.
In city's Patenga and Khalurghat sea beach areas, immersion were being held in the afternoon with presence of a large number of people of the community of all ages.
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) organised the immersion of goddess at Patenga.
Earlier, hundreds of Hindu devotees attired in their best dresses thronged different puja mandaps, including JM Sen Hall and Chatteshary Temple, in the city from morning to bid farewell and seek blessings of Goddess Durga.
The devotees thronged all Puja mandaps to celebrate Bijaya Dashami, the last day of the festival and reciting the mantras and offering flowers (pushpanjali) to the Goddess Durga  and praying for her blessings.
On this day, families visit each other to share sweetmeats. Married Hindu women put vermilion on each other's forehead on the occasion.
Devotees bid farewell to the mother deity and her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh - through the immersion of their idols in the water wishing Durga's return next year.
Durga Puja, the annual Hindu festival also known as Sharadiya (autumnal) Durga Utsab, is the worship of "Shakti" [divine force] embodied in Goddess Durga. It symbolises the battle between good and evil where the dark forces eventually succumb to the divine.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) ) have  taken up a five-tier security arrangement to ensure smooth holding of upcoming holy Durga Puja beginning from October 1, the major religious festival of the Hindu community.
A total of 266 Puja mandaps were set up in  Chattogram city by the Hindu Community  this year.
Besides, CMP set up nearly 120 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at different strategic points to monitor the security measures arranged for the city dwellers.
They engaged 2500 police personnel at 121 points and set up 32 check posts in different strategic places in the metropolis for the purpose. Chattogram district police had also taken tight and fool-proof security arrangements to ensure smooth holding of upcoming 2314 Durga Puja mandaps  in different parts of the district.
RAB also was deployed over 250 personnel in port city and different upazilas of the district  to maintain law and order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets 7-yr jail for cyber crimes in Rajshahi
Teen stabbed to death at Durga Puja fair in Gopalganj
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols in Ctg
No 'monga' despite global crisis in Rangpur
BD nat'l loses a leg in mine explosion at Myanmar border
RAB arrests 24 for attempted mugging under cover of blackout
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft