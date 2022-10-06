Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols in Ctg



As part of the main rituals of Dashami Puja celebrations, Hindu female devotees putting the vermilion (Shidur) on each other aspiring for prosperity in lives before the farewell of Goddess Durga. The photo was taken from Dhakeshwari National Temple on Wednesday. photo: observer

It was Bijaya Dashami on Wednesday.

In city's Patenga and Khalurghat sea beach areas, immersion were being held in the afternoon with presence of a large number of people of the community of all ages.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) organised the immersion of goddess at Patenga.

Earlier, hundreds of Hindu devotees attired in their best dresses thronged different puja mandaps, including JM Sen Hall and Chatteshary Temple, in the city from morning to bid farewell and seek blessings of Goddess Durga.

The devotees thronged all Puja mandaps to celebrate Bijaya Dashami, the last day of the festival and reciting the mantras and offering flowers (pushpanjali) to the Goddess Durga and praying for her blessings.

On this day, families visit each other to share sweetmeats. Married Hindu women put vermilion on each other's forehead on the occasion.

Devotees bid farewell to the mother deity and her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh - through the immersion of their idols in the water wishing Durga's return next year.

Durga Puja, the annual Hindu festival also known as Sharadiya (autumnal) Durga Utsab, is the worship of "Shakti" [divine force] embodied in Goddess Durga. It symbolises the battle between good and evil where the dark forces eventually succumb to the divine.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) ) have taken up a five-tier security arrangement to ensure smooth holding of upcoming holy Durga Puja beginning from October 1, the major religious festival of the Hindu community.

A total of 266 Puja mandaps were set up in Chattogram city by the Hindu Community this year.

Besides, CMP set up nearly 120 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at different strategic points to monitor the security measures arranged for the city dwellers.

They engaged 2500 police personnel at 121 points and set up 32 check posts in different strategic places in the metropolis for the purpose. Chattogram district police had also taken tight and fool-proof security arrangements to ensure smooth holding of upcoming 2314 Durga Puja mandaps in different parts of the district.

RAB also was deployed over 250 personnel in port city and different upazilas of the district to maintain law and order.











