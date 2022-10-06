Video
No 'monga' despite global crisis in Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

RANGPUR, Oct 5: Despite the global crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19 pandemic, the seasonal lean period of 'monga' is remaining absent for the 14th consecutive year this time in Rangpur region.
 Officials and experts said the word 'monga' has factually become a historical term with its permanent exit from the region following successful implementation of massive social safety-net and other special programmes by the government since 2009.
 Even 15 years ago, the seasonal abject poverty-like situation of 'monga' caused untold miseries to the poor and farm-labourers for lack of jobs and farm activities during 'Aswin' and 'Kartik' months.
 Additional Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Khan said the seasonal lean period that was locally called as 'monga' in the past does not exist anymore in Rangpur region where the poor are leading a normal life.
"Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has expanded the periphery of massive social safety-net programmes (SSNPs) and reached increased assistance and allowances to the beneficiaries using digital facilities," he said.
    Following execution of the massive SSNPs under strict supervision by local administrations, there is no 'monga' in Rangpur region where socio-economic conditions of the poor have improved in the last 14 years.
 Like in the previous years, farm-labourers are now earning wages at this lean period of 'Aswin' and 'Kartik' months as harvest of short duration Aman rice followed by farming of early winter crops has already begun creating jobs for them across the region.    -BSS


