BD nat'l loses a leg in mine explosion at Myanmar border

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 5: A Bangladeshi farmer has lost a leg in a mine explosion at the country's border with Myanmar in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari amid an ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and rebels.

The victim, 51-year old Mohammad Quader stepped on the mine after crossing the border at Cherarkul to bring back his cattle on Tuesday afternoon, said Ripon Chowdhury, an assistant sub-inspector at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's police camp.

Quader was brought to the Cox's Bazar hospital in the evening and then transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a "critical condition", Ripon said.

Quader's brother Mohammad Hossain said the farmer went 200 to 300 yards into Myanmar territory. Locals rescued him upon hearing his cry for help.

On Sunday, a Rohingya man died after his two legs were hit in a mine explosion at the Tumbru border in Naikkhyangchhari.

Last month, another Bangladeshi lost a leg in a similar landmine blast in Naikkhyangchhari.

A Rohingya man residing in a piece of land between Bangladesh and Myanmar's border also died in shelling from Myanmar.

Panicked locals said sounds of gunfire and shelling have continued on the other side of the border as the government bolstered diplomatic efforts to stop the violence affecting Bangladesh.

Myanmar's military and rebels have blamed each other for the shelling and landmine explosions.

-bdnews24.com










