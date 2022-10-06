Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RAB arrests 24 for attempted mugging under cover of blackout

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 24 suspects who were allegedly preparing to mug people in Dhaka under cover of a blackout triggered by a national grid failure on Tuesday.
The elite force made the arrests in Shahjahanpur, Motijheel, Paltan and Jatrabari, Assistant Superintendent of Police Farzana Haque of RAB-3 said on Wednesday. The arrestees were mostly in their 20s.
RAB personnel found poisonous ointment, scissors and knives on the suspects during the arrests.
Farzana said the suspects regularly mugged people and were preparing to carry out a large operation amid power outages. They will face legal action. Over half of Bangladesh was hit by the outage after a transmission line tripped around 2 pm on Tuesday. The situation normalised after several hours.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets 7-yr jail for cyber crimes in Rajshahi
Teen stabbed to death at Durga Puja fair in Gopalganj
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols in Ctg
No 'monga' despite global crisis in Rangpur
BD nat'l loses a leg in mine explosion at Myanmar border
RAB arrests 24 for attempted mugging under cover of blackout
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft