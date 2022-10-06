Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola

The Bangladesh Coast Guard detained 3 robbers along with locally-made arms from Bangerchar area of Bhola District in the Meghna River on Tuesday.

Acting on tip-off, South Zone of Bhola contingent of Coast Guard arrested them including Ali Asghar, the head of 'Bahadur Bhani'.

The arrestees are Ali Asghar, 40, Iqbal Hossain, 24, and Sheikh Farid, 38.They are all from Bhola Sadar upazila.

Later, the detainees and recovered articles were handed over to Bhola Sadar Thana, according to the media release.











