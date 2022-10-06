Video
Thursday, 6 October, 2022
Corrupt cops galore

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Barely a week had passed since we penned an editorial over the home minister's allegation of police involvement in drug trafficking. Now news reports on errant cops roaming about with impunity are frequently being reported in the media.

Even more disturbing, the US State Department in its annual human rights report for 2021 published in this year's April stated that there were reports of widespread impunity for security force abuses and corruption in Bangladesh.

However, complaints against our law enforcement agency members are shooting up at an alarming pace. And in recent times the list of complaints against corrupt police members range from extortion, abduction, torture, bribery, drug dealing, framing people to unlawful detention etc.

Most of these offenders are between the ranks of constable to superintendent.

According to government sources, around 9.6 percent of the force of 2.13 lakh law enforcers faced departmental action in 2021 alone. In the same year, a total of 17,966 members faced minor action like warnings, reprimands, or temporary wage cuts, and 2,388 faced major consequences like termination, suspension or demotions.

It is equally disturbing to note that police themselves have been reported to investigate into the allegations against its own members and mete out departmental punishment to many, and a few have also been alleged to face criminal charges. Moreover, a number of rights organizations have claimed a huge number of police at field level are involved in crimes, but proper disciplinary action is not taken against them or only taken on a limited scale.

However, police involvement in crimes continues since punishments of police personnel often do not match the severity of their crimes or offences. Punishment under the existing laws is also not being ensured.

We believe, offenders should be punished under the criminal justice system through departmental investigation.

So far the government undertook a 'few measures' to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and abuse. Lest we forget, without media coverage of police corruption - action is seldom taken against offenders or they are leniently dealt with.

The widely prevailing perception, that police can get away with a culture of secrecy with regard to reports on investigations of police crime - because of an apparent sense of confidence that the political authority is also not much interested about accountability of police - is an ominous sign.

Unquestionably, this disturbing reality has resulted in an erosion of people's confidence in the police force.

Relationship between members of the public and Police in Bangladesh, ideally, should be reciprocal. That said - Bangladesh Police does not have any institutional framework on police - public relations either.

Situation also demands to establish an independent and neutral commission to deal with public complaints and grievances against the police and related law enforcement agencies.

The least we expect from all our law enforcement agencies otherwise protectors, is to turn into predators.



