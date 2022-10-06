Video
Health dangers of malnutrition

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Mohammad Shariful Islam

The deficiency, excess, or imbalance of an inclusive array of nutrients illustrates malnutrition, a disorder of nutrition, which severely affects the body composition, function, and clinical outcome. In general, limited dietary intake, decreased consumption of micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) or macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats), and augmented energy expenditure in different conditions may stimulate malnutrition that is associated with various ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke, dental caries, gall bladder problems, atherosclerosis, etc., especially cancers.

Malnutrition, then, is jointly demonstrated as both under nutrition and over nutrition. A lack of getting sufficient protein, calories, vitamins, and minerals, exclusively iron, zinc, vitamin A, and iodine describe as under nutrition while over nutrition states surplus ingestion of certain nutrients like protein, calories, and fat leading to overweight or obesity. Alarmingly, a quarter of women are underweight having about 15% of short stature, which is the risk of difficult childbirth and low-birth-weight babies.  

As an adverse effect on billions of people worldwide, malnutrition is becoming a new global threat. Basically, children, older persons, and females, particularly pregnant and lactating mothers more at high risk of malnutrition, and adults are over nutrition mostly happens in low and middle-income countries.

In 2018,WHO reported that under nutrition generally affects over 460 million adults and 150 million children, whereas over 2 billion adults and children are affected by over nutrition, in addition, nearly 45% of children deaths under five years of age are due to under nutrition.

Moreover, it causes the death of 2.6 million children per year, particularly stunting (chronic under nutrition) affecting about 160 million children, vitamin A deficiency occurring 157,000;and zinc deficiency 116,000 child deaths worldwide.

According to the ICDDR'B, more than half of the Bangladeshi population suffers from malnutrition, including severe acute malnutrition affecting450,000 children and around 2 million with moderate acute malnutrition. Following a statement by NIPORT (National Institute of Population Research and Training) in 2021, the shocking news is to have 16 percent of married and even 10 percent of unmarried women are overweight and obese in the case of Bangladesh.

However, in developing countries, malnutrition is regrettably still more common due to the consequences of environmental, economic, and medical conditions.
 
Furthermore, food insecurity, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy lifestyles, anxiety and depression, inadequate knowledge about nutrition, eating disorders, bacterial overgrowth in the intestines, and digestive problems are the burning reasons for malnutrition. And some common symptoms of weight loss, fatigue, irritability, micronutrient deficiencies, overweight, and obesity, are frequently seen in malnourished people.

Noticeably, many acute and chronic health difficulties, hindrance of recovery from injuries and ailments, and a high danger of contamination can be prompted by malnutrition leading to numerous diseases, for example, vitamin A deficiencies can cause night blindness and xerophthalmia, a shortage of vitamin D causes rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults, and deficiency of vitamin K increase the duration of blood clotting time. Also, lacking vitamin C can cause scurvy, the deficiency of vitamin B1 results in a condition of beriberi, vitamin B2 deficiency leads to cheilosis, glossitis, and dermatitis, vitamin B6 deficiency causes depression and mental confusion, and vitaminB12 deficiency instigates pernicious anemia.    

Additionally, osteoporosis is another name for malnutrition due to the demineralization of bone. Different minerals-related disorders are also found, including iron deficiencies to growth problems and intellectual developmental intervention, iodine deficiencies to irreversible brain lesions and goitre (swelling of the thyroid), growth retardation, poor wound recovery, appetite loss, and reduced spermatogenesis are the results of zine deficiency, a lack of fluoride is allied with the development of dental caries in children, and selenium deficiency in animals leads to muscular dystrophy, pancreatic fibrosis, and reproductive disorder.

Besides both marasmus, a lack of protein and inclusive energy consumption, Kwashiorkor, and illness of the child when the next baby is born, are also severe forms of malnutrition.

Interestingly, several recent studies propose the relationship between malnutrition and cancer, for example, Muscaritoli M et al., showed in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2021 that around 10 to 20 percent of death of cancer patients due to malnutrition, not the tumor itself, and 50% of all cancer deaths, including pancreatic, esophageal, gastric, lung, hepatic, and colorectal cancer (nearly 8.9 million people per year) are somehow associated with malnutrition.

Therefore, malnutrition in all its procedures is undoubtedly one of the utmost global health challenges. Not only women, infants, children, and adolescents are at this risk, but also more than 1 billion dollars each year going to lost productivity. Accordingly, the cruelty of malnutrition should be a significant concern for policymakers and authorities in our country.

In conclusion, new plans and strategies such as school feeding programs, delivering nutrition-specific pros and cons, home visits and individual counseling by health workers, and building up nationwide awareness can play a vital role in lessening malnutrition. In this case, government agencies, NGOs (Non-Government Organization), and different charity organizations should pay more attention to overcoming the detrimental challenges of malnutrition.
The writer is lecturer, Dept of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Tejgaon College, Dhaka


