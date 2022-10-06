Government’s move for saving electricity

The Bangladesh government is looking for a way to solve the ongoing electricity and water crisis through various austerity measures. For this purpose, step-by-step saving decisions are being implemented. Earlier, the government had decided to stop subsidies in several sectors including electricity rationing, and the closing of shops at 8 pm. And on Monday (August 22), the government reduced the working hours and changed the schedule of offices and banks. Besides, instead of one day, the weekly holiday of educational institutions has also been made two days. This time the government walks on the path of saving by reducing working hours.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the cabinet meeting held on Monday to make major changes in the office schedule to save energy. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary said that from August 24, government and autonomous offices will be open from 8 am to 3 pm. The bank will be open from 9 am to 4 pm, but transactions will be done till 3 pm. Besides, schools and colleges will be closed for two days a week, the government said. Uninterrupted power will be provided to rural areas from midnight for irrigation facilities. The Cabinet Secretary said, due to the new schedule, on the one hand, the supply of electricity will be better, as well as the pressure on the traffic system will be reduced. He said that this system will continue till further orders. However, regarding the schedule of private institutions, each institution will decide. Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation announced in a circular on Monday that from September 1, shops in Dhaka must be closed by 8 pm, restaurants, and cinemas by 11 am, and drug stores by 12 pm.



Those concerned said that electricity consumption is high in the country from afternoon to 11 pm. This time is called the 'peak hour' of electricity. Even though the office closes at 5 pm, in many cases, it is 6 to 6:30 for the officers and employees to leave. It cannot prevent electricity consumption.



If the office closes at 3 pm, the electricity usage in the office will be stopped during the electricity peak hour. This electricity can be distributed directly to consumers. Besides, the new decision will reduce 5 working hours to 30 hours a week. The previous schedule was a 35-hour work week. Analysts say that basically 34 to 40 hours a week is required. And the government hopes that the demand for electricity will decrease in winter and the situation will improve. Until winter comes, the government will walk this way.



The government is trying to overcome the ongoing crisis. This decision is the result of efforts. The new decision will reduce labour hours but save electricity. The ongoing discomfort will go away from the situation and lead to relief. The government is going to strictly implement the austerity policy.



Some other decisions have been made in the cabinet meeting on power saving, the cabinet secretary said that there will be no curtain drawn anywhere in the government offices to save power. Work should be done with as little light as possible. Air coolers are also advised to use as little as possible. The instability created by the Russia-Ukraine war in the international oil market has had an impact on Bangladesh's electricity production. As a result, load shedding has recently returned across the country. The price of fuel oil has been increased by a jump of up to 50 percent. In this situation, the Ministry of Electricity and Water recommended to the Cabinet Department to take several steps including starting home office during the lockdown period, reducing the working hours of the office, and being moderate in the use of AC.

In a meeting with the heads of all electricity distribution companies and other officials at the Prime Minister's Office on July 7, Advisor to the Prime Minister on fuel Affairs said that the pressure created by increasing the price of fuel and the subsidy was created 'only through cost-effective use of electricity. Some normalization is possible. From that meeting, keeping AC above 25 degrees Celsius in all public and private offices, courts, or homes, no lighting, ending weddings or other social events by 7 pm, reducing electricity consumption in markets, mosques, shopping malls, any night events in the evening. It is recommended to finish by 7 p.m. A month and a half after the Ministry of Electricity and Water made that recommendation, the official announcement of changing the work schedule of offices and banks came.



Apart from this, the government has increased the record price of diesel, octane, petrol, or kerosene this month citing the increase in fuel oil prices in the world market. However, since last July, electricity production has been limited due to the water crisis. As a result, load shedding in the form of rationing has to be introduced again in Bangladesh after many years. However, there are complaints that there is no electricity for hours in many areas of the country. Even the farmers complained that they could not irrigate during the peak season due to a lack of electricity. Prior to this, directives such as limiting the use of air conditioners in government buildings, not wearing suits and ties for officials, and closing shops by 8 pm were also given.



Meanwhile, the government is implementing the decision to make the weekly holiday two days in the educational institutions of the country. Educational institutions will be closed on Friday and Saturday every week. This decision will be effective from next week. An order in this regard was issuedon Monday. According to the order, the educational institutions under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education will be closed for two days a week on Friday and Saturday to save electricity and energy. The university has been requested to take necessary measures in this regard by the decision of its respective authorities. The order issued with the approval of the appropriate authorities has also been asked to be implemented immediately.



According to the decision of the government, the holiday of educational institutions has been implemented for two days. It will be implemented next week. Separate instructions will be issued from the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education to guide the schools and colleges. And the Ministry of Education has asked the University Grants Commission to inform the university authorities about this matter.



Besides, the Cabinet has directed the Electricity Department to ensure uninterrupted electricity in rural areas from 12:00 pm to 6:00 am to continue irrigation during the current Amon season. After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary said that it will not be possible to increase electricity at the moment. Production should not be disrupted in industrial plants - eg: If fertilizer plants have to be closed, it takes a long time to start them up. The price hike last July was 57 percent lower than last year. Drought has occurred all over the world. All suggested that electricity should be ensured from midnight to dawn in rural areas in order not to disturb the irrigation. He said that an uninterrupted power supply should be ensured for the next 12-15 days from midnight to dawn to ensure Aman irrigation across the country. For this, instructions have been given to the rural electricity authority.

The writer is independent researcher and freelance columnist











