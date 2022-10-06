Hindu families receive clothes in Bogura

BOGURA, Oct 5: Clothes were distributed among poor Hindu families in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Bogura Municipality Unit of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad organized the programme at Chelopara Durjoy Club in the town on the occasion of the Durga Puja.

Bogura 4 Armed Police Battalion Captain Syed Abu Sayem was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by the Municipality Unit President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Parimal Prasad Raj.