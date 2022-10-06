Video
Youth crushed under train in Jamalpur

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Oct 5: A young man was crushed under a train in Melandah Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 30, son of Mojibul Rahman, a resident of Panchpaila Village under Mahmudpur Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that a Dhaka-bound train hit Khairul while he was walking along the rail line in Megharbari Dakshinpara area in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.


