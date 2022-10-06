Thrust on social responsibility to get all girls educated



A girl child receiving education materials from the guests in Thakurgaon DC office in the town on Tuesday on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'Somoyer Ongikar: Konyashishur Odhikar' (Rights of girl children: A timely pledge).

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Naogaon, Pirojpur, Rangamati and Thakurgaon.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organized a discussion meeting in Karatoya Conference Room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town at noon.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while Additional DC Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.

District Woman Affairs Officer Md Shahidul Islam, among others, also attended the programme.

The chief guest said the children of today are the future of tomorrow. They should be educated in family and moral education; this education is not limited to textbooks only. Prime Minister is providing free textbooks to children every year. In addition, girls have been given the opportunity to study free of cost with stipend.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

NAOGAON: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district town.

A discussion meeting was held in Naogaon Shilpakala Academy auditorium at noon with District Child Affairs Officer Md Jahedul Islam in the chair.

Former Principal of Naogaon Government College Professor Md Shariful Islam Khan, Naogaon Press Club President Md Kayes Uddin and Teacher of Central Girls' High School Rabeya Khatun Belly, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Later on, a sports competition for the girl children was held on the Shilpakala Academy premises in the town.

Besides, a discussion meeting was also arranged at District Women Affairs Officer in the town.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town in the morning.

Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahrdur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Monira Parvin presided over the meeting.

Deputy Director (DD) of District Department of Women Affairs Md Zakir Hossain delivered welcome speech at the programme.

Principal of Government Women's College Professor Tauhidul Islam Khan, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki, and District Mahila Awami league (AL) General Secretary (GS) Shahida Barek, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Members of District National Children Task Force and National Child Parliament and students from different academic institutions also took part in the programme.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town. Rangamati DC Md Mizanur Rahman attended the meeting as the chief guest.

ADC (ICT) Nasreen Sultana, former member of Rangamati Zilla Parishad Manowara Akter Jahan, and Sadar Upazila Panel Female Vice-Chairman Nasreen Islam, among others, were also present as special guests at the programme.

Women Affairs Department DD Hosne Ara Begum delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

The chief guest said, "It is our social responsibility to protect the rights of girl child. We all have to come forward from that point of social responsibility."

Education is very important to make girls worthy citizens, the chief guest added.

THAKURGAON: On this occasion, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organized different programmes were organized in the town.

A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later on, discussion meeting was held in the DC office premises.

Thakurgaon DC Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest while District Women Affairs DD Jannatara Yasmin presided over the meeting.

ADC (General) Mamun Bhuiyan, Additional Superintend of Police Mirza Tareq Ahmed Beg, Thakurgaon Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara Begum Banya, District Child Affairs Officer Jabed Ali, District Mahila AL GS Monwara Chowdhury and Thakurgaon Jatiya Sangbadik Sangstha GS Asaduzzaman Asad, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later on, different education materials were distributed among the children marking the day.











