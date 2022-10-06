Youth gets life term for raping college girl in Narail

NARAIL, Oct 5: A court in the district sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for raping a college girl at Sadar Upazila in the district in 2019.

Narail Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sana Md Mahruf pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.

The convict is Chayan Bishwas, 24, a resident of Koragram Village in the upazila. The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

According to the prosecution, Chayan raped the college girl at her house on October 31, 2019.

A case was filed by the victim's mother with Narail Sadar Police Station accusing Chayan. Police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on November 5.

After the testimony of six witnesses, the court announced the verdict as the charges brought against Chayan were proved.













