Minor boy electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Oct 5: A child was electrocuted in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Apurba, 9, son of Mominur Islam, a resident of Patikapara area in the upazila.

Locals said Apurba came in contact with a live electric wire while playing at the house in the morning.

He was rescued by the family members and taken to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Al Afsa, medical officer of the health complex, said the child had died before the family members took him there.

Hatibandha Police Station officer in-charge Shah Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the family as there was no complaint from them.









