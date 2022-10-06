Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Gopalganj, Jhenidah

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Jhenidah, on Tuesday.
GOPALGANJ: A stall worker was stabbed to death allegedly by his co-worker in a fair on the occasion of Durga Puja in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The incident took place in Mandolbari area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Rishad, 14, son of Yunus Sheikh, a resident of Patgati Village in the upazila. He used to work at a local stall named 'Mayer Doa Chatpati Fuchka House' in the fair.
Local sources said Aziz, 19, another worker of the same stall, allegedly stabbed Rishad with a machete at one stage of an altercation over inviting customers to their stall, which left him critically injured.
Critically injured Rishad was rescued by locals and taken to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Rishad succumbed to his injuries on the way to Gapalganj Sadar Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers detained accused Aziz in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station (PS) Mohammad Abul Mansur confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
JHENIDAH: A young man was stabbed to death allegedly by his rival in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday over a land    dispute.
The deceased was identified as Subir Das, 20, son of Satyapod Das, a resident of Chaklapara area in Jhenidah Town.
Jhenidah Sadar PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana said Sunil Chandra Das, a resident of same area, allegedly stabbed Subir to death at around 1:30 am at one stage of an altercation over a land dispute.
After that, their family members locked in a clash with sharp weapons, leaving four other people injured.
On information, police detained Sunil, Bimol and Antor for their involvement in the incident, the OC added.


