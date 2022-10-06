Five people found dead in four districts

Five people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Sunamganj, Mymensingh, Natore, and Faridpur, in two days.

SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of an expatriate from a bush in Chhatak Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Khaled Nur, 32, son of Moshahid Ali, a resident of Dakshin Kurshi Village in the upazila. He was an expatriate and returned his village home from Dubai about a month back.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chhatak Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman said locals spotted the body in a bush near a mosque in the village at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30 pm and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Some injury marks were found on the body behind its head, OC Mahbubur said.

He assumed that miscreants might have killed Khaled by striking his head with iron rods and sharp machetes and left his body in the bush.

Meanwhile, police detained a youth named Hasan Ahmed, 22, on suspicion of his involvement in the incident.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Police recovered the body of a naked man from beside the highway in the upazila in the morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Highway PS OC Riad Mahmud said locals spotted the naked body of the man lying beside Khiru Bridge in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her rented house in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Achhia Akhter, 25, daughter of Boro Char Sarder Bari Village in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi District. She lived in a rented house owned by one Babul Mia at Jamirdia in Bhaluka Upazila, and worked in a tailor shop.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Achhia hanging from the ceiling of a room in her rented house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that she might have committed suicide.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incidents.

NATORE: The body of a man was recovered from the Padma River in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday after a day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam Rana, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Gakulnagar Village under Ishwardi Upazila in Pabna District.

Police and local sources said Kamrul along with his some friends were gambling in Tilokpur char area adjacent to the Padma River on Monday afternoon. Out of fear that police raided the area to catch them, the gamblers jumped into the river. Although the others were able to swim ashore, Kamrul went missing in the river.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Kamrul in the river in Nabinagar area on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lalpur PS OC Monowaruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

FARIDPUR: The hanging body of a pregnant woman was recovered in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Babita Begum, 20, wife of Chandi Bishwash, a resident of Sonapara Village under Purapara Union in the upazila.

Purapara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ataur Rahman Babu Fakir said locals spotted the body of Babita Begum hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house at night and informed police.

On information, police recovered her body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.

Nagarkanda PS OC Habil Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.











