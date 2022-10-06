Video
Bede people struggle to survive at Fulbari

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

Bede people in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 5: Bede people are passing days in hardship in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
 It is the same condition with all gypsy groups across the country.
To manage their daily living means, these underprivileged people are going to one place to another. By showing game of moyna birds, treating teeth and selling talisman, tabiz, they are used to earn by going village to village. Catching snakes and showing snake game is their profession. But they no longer do it.     
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Bede sardars Hannan Lia, 55, Anwar Hossain, 60, and Golam Hossain, 42,  said, all knows how their days are going on.
They came from Singra Upazila of Natore District. Under their leadership, a total of 14 families came some weeks back, and they took refuge under sky in the south side Fulbari Adarsha School at Chandrakhana of Fulbari Upazila.
A visit to their tents found 7-8 children playing. These children said, they are children of poor men; they don't get adequate food; their parents move from village to village; there is no scope for them to learn education.
"We want food. None is coming to see us," they added.
One Tazmim Begum at a tent said, her husband can earn Tk 150-200 by selling tabiz. She goes house to house and collects some rice. Their five-member family is living in a hard condition of earning and feeding.
Sardar Hanan Mia said, there are about 50,000-60,000 people in Bede community; most families of these are living in difficult condition.
"Hundreds of poor Bede families are at different parts of the country. The government has provided some facilities, but these are enjoyed by solvent Bede families," he added.
"Our struggle is going on for survival," he maintained.


