3 minors drown in Sunamganj, Rangamati

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sunamganj and Rangamati, on Tuesday.

SUNAMGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a water body in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Alham, 5, son of Mamun Mia, and his cousin sister Noha Akter, 3, daughter of Khokon Mia. They were residents of Noagaon Village under North Sukhair Rajapur Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Liton Chandra Barman said Alham and Noha fell down in a haor in front of their houses in the afternoon while they were playing beside it.

Later on, they were found floating on water and taken to nearby Jamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP member added.

RANGAMATI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tikli Barua, 4, son of Sudutta Barua, a resident of Sonaichhari Village under Betbunia Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Tikli Barua fell down into a pond next to the house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

Later on, locals rescued him and took to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.











