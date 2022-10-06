Video
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:08 AM
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondents

Four people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Mymensingh and Bhola, in three days.
NOAKHALI: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mosharef Hossain, 30, son of late Mostafa Mia, a resident of Purba Yarpur Village under Kabilpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Mosharef had a quarrel with his wife over family issues.
As a sequel to it, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house.
Being informed, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Bikas Saha recovered the body and brought it to Senbag Police Station (PS).   
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two teenagers have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide in the upazila.
Deceased Hasan Mia, 17, was the son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Karaitala area under Habirbari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Hasan committed suicide after drinking poison at home.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.
On the other hand, a teenage boy, who consumed poisonous tablets in the upazila out of huff with his father, died at the MMCH on Tuesday.  
The deceased was identified as Rifat, 17, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Kangsherkul Village under Birunia Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rifat consumed poisonous tablets out of huff with his father.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to the MMCH, where he died while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the incidents.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Swapna Akter, 18, daughter of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Charpata Village under Badarpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Swapna drank poison at night due to a mental sickness.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Lalmohan PS OC Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

