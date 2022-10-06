10 killed, 16 injured in road mishaps

A total of 10 people including a minor child and two women have been killed and at least 16 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Nilphamari, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Gazipur and Natore, in two days.

NILPHAMARI: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Ahmed Shohidul Kabir Babu, 52, and Sebtagul Nur Al Raji Babu, 44.

Police and local sources said a vehicle hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Sarkarpara area at around 7:30 pm and crushed its riders Shohidul and Sebtagul, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and brought those to Nilphamari Sadar Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abdur Rauf confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BOGURA: A minor boy was killed and his parents were injured in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The accident took place in Bazardighi area on the Bogura-Naogaon highway in the upazila at around 7:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Sohag, 8, son of Ekramul Haque, a resident of Manda Upazila in Naogaon District.

Quoting locals, Inspector of Chhilimpur Police Outpost Mostafizur Rahman said Ekramul Haque along with his wife and minor son was going to Naogaon from Dupchanchia Upazila of Bogura in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a rod-laden tractor from behind after losing its control over the steering in Bazardighi area, which left the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in critical condition.

Later on, Sohag succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, Mostafizur Rahman added.

Dupchanchia PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: A local leader of Juba League was killed in a road accident in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Alim Tara, a resident of the upazila. He was the member secretary of Bakshiganj Upazila Unit of Juba League.

Police and local sources said Abdul Alim Tara was returning his house after taking oil from a pump in the afternoon. At that time, a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit him, leaving the man seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

SIRAJGANJ: Four people including a woman have been killed and at least seven others injured after a microbus crashed into an over-bridge railing in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The accident took place in Jhaoil Over-Bridge area adjacent to Bangabandhu Bridge West Link Road in the upazila at around 10:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 50, son of Abdul Sattar, a resident of Bonpara area in Baraigram Upazila of Natore District, his wife Panna Khatun, 48, and microbus driver Selim Ahmed, 35, son of Nur Islam, hailed from Majhgram Village in the same upazila; and Rafiqul Islam, 38, son of Halim of Manikganj District.

The injured are: Nafi, 6, and Safi, 4, sons of Mashiur Rahman, and Jaber, 35, son of Abu Bakkar, residents of Bonpara under Baraigram Upazila; Nurul, 30, son of Wahedul of Lalpur; Oliul alias Jewel, 35, son of Amir Uddin, and his wife Hira Khatun, 27, residents of Ramkrishnapur Village in the upazila.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddek Hossain said a bridal party from Manikganj was going towards Bonpara in Baraigram Upazila of Natore at night riding by a microbus.

On the way, the microbus hit hard the railing of Jhaoil Over-bridge at around 10:30 pm after its driver had lost control over the steering. Three passengers died on the spot and at least eight others received injuries in the accident.

On information, police and fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Rafiqul Islam to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Rafiqul succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at dawn on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A woman was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sultana Begum, 32, wife of Md Kajal, hailed from Nasirnagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

Police and local sources said Sultana Begum was going towards Pubail in the evening riding by an easy-bike. At that time, a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the easy-bike at Vadattir near Uttara Filling Station on the Kaliganj-Ghorasal road, which left Sultana Begum dead on the spot and seven others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj PS Mazharul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 38, son of Abdul Jabbar of Porajoy Nagar Village in Singra Upazila of the district. He worked as the area manager of Green Unani Herbal Medicine Company in Natore.

Bonpara Highway PS SI Firoz Hossain said a Pabna-bound private car from Rajshahi hit a motorcycle carrying Mizanur in Koin Graveyard area on the Natore-Pabna highway in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the private car and the motorcycle from the scene, the SI added.







