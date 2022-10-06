

The World Teachers Day-2022 was observed on Wednesday across the country and the globe. This year's theme of the day is - 'The transformation of education begins with teacher'. To mark the day, Monipuri Muslim Teachers Forum organized a programme in Tetaigaon Rashid Uddin High School under Adampur Union in Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar. Principal of Abdul Gafur Chowdhury Women's College Md Helal Uddin attended the programme as the chief guest. photo: observer