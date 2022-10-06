107 BD fishers passing hard time in India

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Oct 5: About 107 fishermen stranded in India is passing a very hard time.

Fishing organizations who are trying relentlessly to bring back these fate-betrayed fishers are alleging that Bangladesh High Commission in India is not acting properly in this regard. In this situation, leaders of different fishing associations and victim families sought effective intervention from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

"We are not getting cooperation from Bangladesh High Commission in India. It is delaying their return," said Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Matsajibi Samiti. "We demand intervention from the Prime Minister for returning them soon," he added.

He was also echoed by families of the stranded fishermen.

Now there are 107 fishers in Indian jail and shelter centres.

Due to sea wind on August 18, fishing trawlers boarding 90 fishers of different districts including Barguna, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bagerhat and Bhola suffered engine failure and entered Indian territory. These fishers are now under police supervision in different shelters of Kakdwip, Kanning, Raydighi, Moipith areas of Dakkhin Chabbish Pargana District of India. Of them, 34 ones are from Barguna and Patharghata.

They are starving. Many have turned sick, Golam Mosta Chowdhury said.

Earlier on August 15, FB Fatema Trawler of Patharghata fell into sea wind and the boat engine turned disorder. The boat entered Indian territory. Later on, Indian law-enforcing forces arrested 11 fishers in boat from Chhota Molla Khali coastal area in Chabbish Pargana District and sent to Baroipur jail.

Demanding release of these 11 fishers, Golam Mostafa Chowdhury made a writ with Indian High Court on August 25. But the appeal was referred to lower court for taking measure after investigation.

Six more fishers have been lying in Baroipur jail of India for the last three years. They were caught in Indian territory in 2019 as they crossed Bangladesh territory amid storm.

To ensure their quick return, a human chain was formed on August 22 by Barguna District Fishermen Trawler Owners Association, Patharghata Fish Landing Centre Shramik Union, Patharghata Fish Landing Centre Warehouse Association, Patharghata Fish Landing Station Wholesaler Association, and Barguna District Fishing Trawler Shramik Union. Several thousand fishers and families took part in the human chain programme.

Speakers sought intervention from the Prime Minister in making quick return of the stranded fishers.

Their home-return of 90 fishers is hampered due to lack of cooperation by the High Commission, they alleged.

On September 30, a total of 17 families held a press conference at Patharghata Press Club demanding quick return of 17 stranded fishers. At that time, stranded fishers made their appeal on video message to journalists for returning home.

After meeting with Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in West Bengal, Indian Foreign Ministry (East), West Bengal's Fisheries Minister, Fisheries Department's Director, Deputy Commissioner of Dakkhin Chabbis Pargana District, West Bengal Fishermen Association has made their appeal for sending back these fishermen.

General Secretary (GS) of the organization Joykrishna Haldar said, "We've talked with the Deputy High Commissioner. But it seems they are taking no good step."

GS of Barguna District Fishing Trawler Shramik Union Dulal Hossain said, due to natural disaster, Bangladeshi fishermen entered Indian territory, and they have been put; Bangladeshi fishers have been staying in Indian jail for year safter years; on the contrary, Indian fishers, once got into Bangladesh amid disasters, are sent back to India with due honour. We're not seeing any effort on behalf of the government, he added.

Golam Mostaga Chowdhury said, Indian law-enforcing forces are sincere about sending back the fishermen. But they, he added, gave opinion of diplomatic level of talks. I sought intervention from the Prime Minister, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman over mobile phone said, it is the matter of Foreign Affairs Ministry.













