Amid Ukraine war, US set to fly Russian cosmonaut to ISS

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

(L-R) Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata arrive ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew5 Dragon, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5, 2022. The launch, which is expected to happen today, will begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station for the crew aboard. photo : AFP

(L-R) Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata arrive ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew5 Dragon, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5, 2022. The launch, which is expected to happen today, will begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station for the crew aboard. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Oct 5: The United States will on Wednesday carry a Russian to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX ship, in a voyage that carries symbolic significance amid the Ukraine war.
Anna Kikina, the only female cosmonaut in service, is part of the Crew-5 mission, which also includes one Japanese and two American astronauts.
Blast-off is set for noon from the Kennedy Space Center, with the weather forecast so far promising.
Two weeks ago, an American astronaut took off on a Russian Soyuz rocket for the orbital platform.
The long-planned astronaut exchange program has been maintained despite soaring tensions between the two countries since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Ensuring the operation of the ISS has become one of the few remaining areas of cooperation between the United States and Russia.
"When you each are flying other's crew members, you know that you have a huge responsibility that you're promising to the other country," NASA associate administrator Kathy Lueders told reporters in a recent press conference.
"At a working level, we really appreciated the constancy in the relationship, even during some really, really tough times geopolitically." Kikina, 38 and an engineer by training, will become the fifth Russian female professional cosmonaut to go into space.    -AFP



