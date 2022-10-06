Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Myanmar junta leader not invited to ASEAN summit: Cambodia

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

PHNOM PENH, Oct 5: Myanmar's junta leader has not been invited to a regional summit next month, host Cambodia said Wednesday, in a fresh diplomatic snub for the isolated military regime.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the turmoil that has gripped Myanmar since the military seized power last year.
But there has been little progress on a "five-point consensus" agreed with the junta, and its leader and ministers have been shut out of recent meetings of the 10-member regional bloc.
Linking the invitation to "progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus", a Cambodian foreign ministry spokesman said the junta had been invited to "nominate a non-political representative for the upcoming ASEAN Summits".
This means junta chief Min Aung Hlaing would not be allowed to attend, just as his top diplomat was barred from foreign ministers' gatherings in Phnom Penh in February and August.
The five-point plan, agreed in April last year, calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.
There is growing dissatisfaction within ASEAN -- sometimes criticised as a toothless talking shop -- at the Myanmar generals' stonewalling.
The junta's execution of four prisoners in July, in defiance of widespread international calls for clemency, caused further anger.
August's meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers ended with a rare condemnation from the bloc for the junta's actions.
The ministers said they were "deeply disappointed by the limited progress in and lack of commitment of the Naypyidaw authorities to the timely and complete implementation of the five point consensus".
ASEAN's own envoy tasked with brokering peace has admitted the scale of the task, saying "even Superman cannot solve" the crisis.
The regional bloc's snub comes as Washington attempts to exert more pressure on the junta through the United Nations, following outrage over an air strike that killed 11 schoolchildren last month.
US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet held talks with other governments and with representatives of the self-declared National Unity Government -- dominated by ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party -- during the UN General Assembly earlier this month.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amid Ukraine war, US set to fly Russian cosmonaut to ISS
Myanmar junta leader not invited to ASEAN summit: Cambodia
Renewables grow to meet global electricity demands: Study
Rubbish reform: Changes to waste management could slash emissions
No Terminator: Musk teases 'useful' humanoid robot
One dead, dozens injured after quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra
Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence
N Korea fires ballistic missiles, fourth time this week


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft