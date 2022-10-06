Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Nobel physics winner wanted to topple quantum theory he vindicated

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

US physicist John Clauser poses in his home in Walnut Creek, California, on October 4 after winning the Nobel Prize for physics along with Austria's Anton Zeilinger and Frenchman Alain Aspect, for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication. photo : AFP

US physicist John Clauser poses in his home in Walnut Creek, California, on October 4 after winning the Nobel Prize for physics along with Austria's Anton Zeilinger and Frenchman Alain Aspect, for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Oct 5:  American physicist John Clauser won the 2022 Nobel Prize for a groundbreaking experiment vindicating quantum mechanics -- a fundamental theory governing the subatomic world that is today the foundation for an emerging class of ultra-powerful computers.
But when he carried out his work in the 1970s, Clauser was actually hoping for the opposite result: to upend the field and prove Albert Einstein had been right to dismiss it, he told AFP in an interview.
"The truth is that I strongly hoped that Einstein would win, which would mean that quantum mechanics was giving incorrect predictions," the 79-year-old said, speaking by telephone from his home in Walnut Creek, just outside San Francisco.
Born in Pasadena in 1942, Clauser credits his father, an engineer who designed planes in the war and founded the aeronautics department at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, for instilling in him a lifelong love of science.
"I used to wander around his laboratory and say 'Wow, oh boy, when I grow up I want to be a scientist so I can play with these fun toys too.'"
As a graduate student at Columbia in the mid-1960s, he grew interested in quantum physics alongside his thesis work on radio astronomy.
According to quantum mechanics, two or more particles can exist in what's called an entangled state -- what happens to one in an entangled pair determines what happens to the other, no matter their distance.
The fact that this occurred instantly contradicted Einstein's theory of relativity which held that nothing -- including information -- can travel faster than the speed of light.
In 1935 he dismissed this element of quantum entanglement -- called nonlocality -- as "spooky action at a distance."
Einstein instead believed that "hidden variables" that instructed the particles what state to take must be at play, placing him at odds with his great friend but intellectual adversary Niels Bohr, a founding father of quantum theory.
In 1964, the Northern Irish physicist John Bell proposed a theoretical way to measure whether there were in fact hidden variables inside quantum particles. Clauser realized he could resolve the long standing Bohr-Einstein debate if he could create the right experiment.
"My thesis advisor thought it was a distraction from my work in astrophysics," he recalled, but undeterred, he wrote to Bell, who encouraged him to take up the idea. It wasn't until Clauser had completed his doctorate and taken up a job at UC Berkeley that he was actually able to start working on the experiment, along with collaborator Stuart Freedman.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel physics winner wanted to topple quantum theory he vindicated
'Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency after voters' list compilation': Amit Shah
Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border
25 killed by bus accident in India's Uttarakhand
S Korea, US fire missiles in response to N Korea test
Ukraine pushes east, Moscow vows to win back lost ground
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft