Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

'Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency after voters' list compilation': Amit Shah

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

BARAMULLA (J&K), Oct 5: Addressing a rally in J&K's Baramulla on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced said that the elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir with "full transparency" as soon as the work of compiling the voters` list is completed. Amit Shah said that after the delimitation in the region, the representative of people's choice will be elected. Earlier the delimitation was done in such a way that only the representatives from the three families would be elected, no matter what you do.  
"The delimitation that Election Commission has done, your own representatives will win the elections and rule," Shah said while addressing a rally in Baramulla on the last day of his three-day visit to J-K. Assembly polls to elect the government in the Union Territory are due since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.  
The Centre while abrogating the special status of the region, had said that the status of state will be given to Jammu and Kashmir at the appropriate time and the elections will be held after delimitation.
Commission were effective from May 20 with the Centre choosing the day for the move using powers of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. As per the final Delimitation Order, out of the 90 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 will be part of the Jammu region and 47 for the Kashmir region keeping in view the provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 60(2)(b) of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.  
Earlier today, Shah ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Narendra Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.
He also blamed the families of the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) for the alleged underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since the country's independence in 1947.
Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm.    -ZEE NEWS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel physics winner wanted to topple quantum theory he vindicated
'Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency after voters' list compilation': Amit Shah
Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border
25 killed by bus accident in India's Uttarakhand
S Korea, US fire missiles in response to N Korea test
Ukraine pushes east, Moscow vows to win back lost ground
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft