'Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency after voters' list compilation': Amit Shah

BARAMULLA (J&K), Oct 5: Addressing a rally in J&K's Baramulla on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced said that the elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir with "full transparency" as soon as the work of compiling the voters` list is completed. Amit Shah said that after the delimitation in the region, the representative of people's choice will be elected. Earlier the delimitation was done in such a way that only the representatives from the three families would be elected, no matter what you do.

"The delimitation that Election Commission has done, your own representatives will win the elections and rule," Shah said while addressing a rally in Baramulla on the last day of his three-day visit to J-K. Assembly polls to elect the government in the Union Territory are due since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

The Centre while abrogating the special status of the region, had said that the status of state will be given to Jammu and Kashmir at the appropriate time and the elections will be held after delimitation.

Commission were effective from May 20 with the Centre choosing the day for the move using powers of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. As per the final Delimitation Order, out of the 90 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 will be part of the Jammu region and 47 for the Kashmir region keeping in view the provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 60(2)(b) of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

Earlier today, Shah ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Narendra Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.

He also blamed the families of the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) for the alleged underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since the country's independence in 1947.

Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm. -ZEE NEWS







