Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: An Indian army chopper crashed Wednesday on a routine flight near the country's disputed border with China, killing one pilot and injuring another.
The Cheetah helicopter crashed in Tawang, around 16 kilometres (10 miles) south of the Line of Actual Control which divides India's northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state from Chinese territory.
Both officers were airlifted for treatment but one succumbed to his injuries on the way, an army statement said.
"The exact cause of the crash is being investigated," it added. China and India fought a full-scale war in 1962 over control of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims in its entirety and considers part of Tibet.
Tensions have simmered between the countries since a clash elsewhere on their disputed Himalayan border in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead.
This is the second such accident involving a Cheetah helicopter this year.
A pilot was killed in March when his chopper went down in a remote area in the northern Kashmir region, local media reported.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel physics winner wanted to topple quantum theory he vindicated
'Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency after voters' list compilation': Amit Shah
Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border
25 killed by bus accident in India's Uttarakhand
S Korea, US fire missiles in response to N Korea test
Ukraine pushes east, Moscow vows to win back lost ground
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft