Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:07 AM
S Korea, US fire missiles in response to N Korea test

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

SEOUL, Oct 5: The South Korean and US militaries fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response to North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan, Seoul said Wednesday, as global condemnation mounted over Pyongyang's likely longest-ever test.
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to issue evacuation warnings for some residents.
South Korea and the United States staged a drill of their own in response, firing ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, Seoul's military said.
Both militaries fired two ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles into the water "to precisely strike a virtual target," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The military also confirmed that a South Korean missile failed soon after it was launched and crashed, without causing any casualties.
South Korean and US fighter jets had carried out a bombing drill at a virtual target in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday.
The joint drills aim to "make sure that we have the military capabilities at the ready to respond to provocations by the North if it comes to that," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.
South Korea's military also announced Wednesday that the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier would return to the area, having already conducted joint drills with Seoul's navy last month.
Pyongyang's Tuesday launch is part of a record year of sanctions-busting weapons tests by the isolated regime, which recently revised its nuclear laws, with leader Kim Jong Un declaring his country an "irreversible" nuclear power.
US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decried the launch "in the strongest terms" while South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called it a "provocation".
The United Nations Security Council was set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the matter.
The IRBM flew about 4,600 km (2,900 miles), Seoul and Tokyo said, likely the longest-ever distance for a North Korean test, which are typically fired on a "lofted" trajectory to avoid flying over neighbouring countries.
Officials and experts said it was likely a Hwasong-12 IRBM, a nuclear-capable missile that North Korea likely first tested in 2017, which has a range that could put US bases on Guam within reach.
North Korea has not commented on the launch in state media.
Meanwhile, A failed ballistic missile launch sparked panic in a usually quiet South Korean city after it crashed into the ground and triggered a huge fire, officials said Wednesday.
Security allies Seoul and Washington have staged multiple joint drills, including bombing runs and missile launches, in response to North Korea firing an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday.
The South Korean military fired a Hyunmoo-2 short-range ballistic missile late Tuesday but it malfunctioned and crashed shortly after launch.
The missile's propellant caught fire but its warhead did not detonate, a South Korean military official told the Yonhap news agency.
Viral social media footage -- which AFP could not verify -- showed an orange ball of flames at an area users said was near an air force base close to Gangneung on the country's east coast.
"Many frantic residents called the city hall," an official at the Gangneung City Hall told AFP.
"At first we didn't know what was going on because we didn't receive any notice from the military about such training," she added, speaking on condition of anonymity.    -AFP


