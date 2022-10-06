Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

WASHINGTON, Oct 5: The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the South Asian nation's growing reliance on China, a study group recommended Tuesday.
The group released its findings during a visit to Washington by the head of Pakistan's powerful military, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a week after a trip by the civilian foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The study group, which did not involve the US government, included scholars and former US ambassadors to Pakistan Ryan Crocker, Cameron Munter and Robin Raphel, along with Husain Haqqani, Pakistan's former ambassador in Washington.
Pakistan and the United States were partners in the Cold War and, officially, in the Afghanistan war. But American officials lost patience with Islamabad which they suspected of quietly maintaining support for the Taliban, who triumphed as US troops withdrew last year.
"Instead of allowing existing differences to define the partnership, it may be time to recognize that both sides need to understand the other's interests so that they can then find a way to work on areas of mutual concern," the study group said.
The United States must move beyond leveraging aid to change Pakistan's policies, a tactic that has been a proven failure.
Islamabad, in turn, needs to accept "that all of Pakistan's problems, especially terrorism and militancy, cannot be laid at the door of the US."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nobel physics winner wanted to topple quantum theory he vindicated
'Elections will be held in J&K with full transparency after voters' list compilation': Amit Shah
Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border
25 killed by bus accident in India's Uttarakhand
S Korea, US fire missiles in response to N Korea test
Ukraine pushes east, Moscow vows to win back lost ground
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft