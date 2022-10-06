Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise

WASHINGTON, Oct 5: The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the South Asian nation's growing reliance on China, a study group recommended Tuesday.

The group released its findings during a visit to Washington by the head of Pakistan's powerful military, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a week after a trip by the civilian foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The study group, which did not involve the US government, included scholars and former US ambassadors to Pakistan Ryan Crocker, Cameron Munter and Robin Raphel, along with Husain Haqqani, Pakistan's former ambassador in Washington.

Pakistan and the United States were partners in the Cold War and, officially, in the Afghanistan war. But American officials lost patience with Islamabad which they suspected of quietly maintaining support for the Taliban, who triumphed as US troops withdrew last year.

"Instead of allowing existing differences to define the partnership, it may be time to recognize that both sides need to understand the other's interests so that they can then find a way to work on areas of mutual concern," the study group said.

The United States must move beyond leveraging aid to change Pakistan's policies, a tactic that has been a proven failure.

Islamabad, in turn, needs to accept "that all of Pakistan's problems, especially terrorism and militancy, cannot be laid at the door of the US." -AFP













