Croatia coach makes pilgrimage ahead World Cup

SARAJEVO, OCT 5: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said he had completed a 120-kilometre (74-mile) pilgrimage to a Catholic sanctuary in neighbouring Bosnia less than two months ahead of the World Cup.

"Three days - 120 kilometres. Thank you Mother of God for all the blessings!

"In you, Lord, I trust!" Dalic wrote on Instagram late Tuesday after completing his pilgrimage.

The Bosnia-born coach posted a photo of himself praying in front of a statute of the Virgin Mary who is said to have appeared before six teenagers in 1981 in the small town of Medjugorje.

The 55-year-old Dalic walked from his homewtown of Livno in Bosnia along with three friends, local media reported.

The region of Medjugorje is largely populated by Bosnian Croats who mainly support the Croatia football team.

Medjugorje attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims every year, but the Vatican has not recognised the alleged appearances of the Virgin Mary. -AFP







