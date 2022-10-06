Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023

Yemeni mission begins to bring joy home

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Sports Reporter

Players of Yemen Under-17 team celebrating after securing a 8-0 win over Bhutan in the Group-E round in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Players of Yemen Under-17 team celebrating after securing a 8-0 win over Bhutan in the Group-E round in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Before beginning the Group-E round in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023, Yemen's skipper said they wanted to bring joy at home winnings the matches and now, the team had begin the mission with a 8-0 win over Bhutan in the opening match on Wednesday at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.
Skipper Essam Radman said before beginning the tournament, "We came here to win the competition. 30 million Yemeni back home are waiting for success and we want to put a smile on their faces."
The people in war-torn Yemen are going through a geopolitical crisis right now. They found less of a chance for joy for a while now. An armed conflict between the Saudi-backed government and the Islamic Iran-backed rebel Houthi movement left the country in ruins. So they are dearly waiting to hear some news of wins. That's why the coach and skipper of Yemen said they wanted to have good results here.
On the day, the highly aspirant Yemeni booters needed 10 minutes to go ahead as their defender Mohammed Wahib Noman lobbed the ball towards the box when his fellow striker Abdulrahman Abdullah fired the net finding an unguarded post.
Before that, in eight minute, Yemen had another chance to go ahead when striker Abdulrahman Abdullah crossed the ball for striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi but he failed to place it home.
The Arab country doubled the lead in the 17th minute. Utilising a cross from defender Saeed Abdullah Al-Shaban, Adel Abbas Qasem rocked the post for Yemen.
Yemen found its third goal in the 22nd minute when striker Mohammed Khaled Moqbel headed on a cross of striker Abdulrahman Abdullah to shake the bar.
Striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi netted the fourth goal of the match in the 40th minute as he headed on a cross of striker Abdulrahman Abdullah.
Defender Mohammed Wahib Noman who assisted during the first goal curled a free-kick to fire the post and score the team's fifth goal.
Yemen went for the breather with a 5-0 lead.
In the second half, Yemen booters fired up once again in the 61st minute. Striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi entered from the right wing before taking a cross which bounced on the right sidebar and substitute striker Mohammed Ameer Albrwany placed the ball onto the near post.
The seventh goal was scored in the 74th minute, a volley of midfielder Anwar Hussein Al-Turaiqi found the net after he received the ball from substitute midfielder Mohammed Adel Al-Gumael.
Bhutan's coffin was nailed when Mohammed Adel Al-Gumael who had assisted in scoring the previous goal scored the team's eight goal in the 85th minute of the match.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesian president orders stadium audit after deadly stampede
Croatia coach makes pilgrimage ahead World Cup
Perfect Brugge beat Atletico as Griezmann blows penalty
Former Brazil gymnastics coach gets 109 years for multiple rapes
Conte laments 'simple game' as Spurs held to goalless draw in Frankfurt
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
Barca finding European ghosts hard to vanquish
Yemeni mission begins to bring joy home


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft