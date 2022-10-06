Yemeni mission begins to bring joy home



Players of Yemen Under-17 team celebrating after securing a 8-0 win over Bhutan in the Group-E round in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Skipper Essam Radman said before beginning the tournament, "We came here to win the competition. 30 million Yemeni back home are waiting for success and we want to put a smile on their faces."

The people in war-torn Yemen are going through a geopolitical crisis right now. They found less of a chance for joy for a while now. An armed conflict between the Saudi-backed government and the Islamic Iran-backed rebel Houthi movement left the country in ruins. So they are dearly waiting to hear some news of wins. That's why the coach and skipper of Yemen said they wanted to have good results here.

On the day, the highly aspirant Yemeni booters needed 10 minutes to go ahead as their defender Mohammed Wahib Noman lobbed the ball towards the box when his fellow striker Abdulrahman Abdullah fired the net finding an unguarded post.

Before that, in eight minute, Yemen had another chance to go ahead when striker Abdulrahman Abdullah crossed the ball for striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi but he failed to place it home.

The Arab country doubled the lead in the 17th minute. Utilising a cross from defender Saeed Abdullah Al-Shaban, Adel Abbas Qasem rocked the post for Yemen.

Yemen found its third goal in the 22nd minute when striker Mohammed Khaled Moqbel headed on a cross of striker Abdulrahman Abdullah to shake the bar.

Striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi netted the fourth goal of the match in the 40th minute as he headed on a cross of striker Abdulrahman Abdullah.

Defender Mohammed Wahib Noman who assisted during the first goal curled a free-kick to fire the post and score the team's fifth goal.

Yemen went for the breather with a 5-0 lead.

In the second half, Yemen booters fired up once again in the 61st minute. Striker Abdulrahman Al-Khadher Abdulnabi entered from the right wing before taking a cross which bounced on the right sidebar and substitute striker Mohammed Ameer Albrwany placed the ball onto the near post.

The seventh goal was scored in the 74th minute, a volley of midfielder Anwar Hussein Al-Turaiqi found the net after he received the ball from substitute midfielder Mohammed Adel Al-Gumael.

Bhutan's coffin was nailed when Mohammed Adel Al-Gumael who had assisted in scoring the previous goal scored the team's eight goal in the 85th minute of the match.















