Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu

Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the BCB XI squad for the tour of Tamil Nadu with former Test captain Mominul Haque making his way into the team.
Mohammad Mithun will lead the side which will play two four-day and three one-day matches against a Tamil Nadu XI in Chennai.
Mominul was included into the side to recover from his shaky form which cost his captaincy and even threatened his place in the Test squad.
The BCB XI will leave for Chennai on October 9.
The series will start with a longer version format with Mithun's side taking on Tamil Nadu for the first four-day game from October 12-15.
The second match is from October 19-22.
The three one-day matches are scheduled for October 27, 29 and 31.
All of the matches will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The second string Bangladesh were scheduled to play a bilateral series against Afghanistan in UAE this month but the Afghans postponed the series due to their logistic problems.
The BCB then arranged this series for the side to give the players an opportunity to play some competitive cricket as Bangladesh will play a Test series against India at home in November-December. Most of the longer version players including Mominul therefore made way in this BCB XI squad.
 
Squad for four-day matches:
Md Mithun(Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Zaker Ali Anik, Naeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Md Anamul Haque
 
Squad for one-day matches:
Md Mithun(Captain), Saif Hassan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Patwary, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rishad Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesian president orders stadium audit after deadly stampede
Croatia coach makes pilgrimage ahead World Cup
Perfect Brugge beat Atletico as Griezmann blows penalty
Former Brazil gymnastics coach gets 109 years for multiple rapes
Conte laments 'simple game' as Spurs held to goalless draw in Frankfurt
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
Barca finding European ghosts hard to vanquish
Yemeni mission begins to bring joy home


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft