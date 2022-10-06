BCB clarifies Shakib's delay to join the team in New Zealand

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will join the squad in Christchurch for tri-nation series involving hosts New Zealand and Pakistan on Thursday afternoon after his arrival got delayed by two days because of technicalities related to transit visa.

A BCB statement said, Shakib had a confirmed ticket and was due to arrive in New Zealand via Tahiti on October 4 but could not board the flight from Los Angeles International Airport on October 2 after complications with the visa procedure arose.

However, the designated airlines resolved the issue and rebooked him on the next available flight leaving from LA on October 4 which he had taken to reach New Zealand.

After the Asia Cup, Shakib took leave to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He was also unavailable against UAE due to CPL. Bangladesh won the series 2-0 despite his absence.

After playing his last match in the CPL on September 28, Shakib went to stay with his family in the United States of America (USA).

An official photo session with the tri-nation series trophy took place in Christchurch on Wednesday. Vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan was there with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Shakib's absence in the photo session, less than 48 hours of the tournament, created a social media uproar after which BCB clarified the reason for Shakib's delay to reach New Zealand. -BSS











