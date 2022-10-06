Shakib to reach New Zealand in less than 24 hours of first match



Bangladesh Vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson and Pakistan Captain Babar Azam during the trophy unveiling ceremony of the T20i Tri-Series at Victoria Square and onboard an iconic Christchurch Tram on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Due to Shakib's absence vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan had to stand in the official photo session before the start of the tournament.

Bangladesh cricket's Media manager Rabid Imam said that Shakib will join the team on Thursday before the tournament and will play from the first match, which is on Friday against Pakistan.

After the Asia Cup, Shakib took leave to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He was also unavailable against UAE due to CPL. Bangladesh won the series by 2-0 despite his absence.

After playing his last match in the CPL on September 28, Shakib went to his family in the United States of America (USA).

An official photo session with the trophy took place in Christchurch on Wednesday. Sohan was there with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

In tri-series each team will play two matches against each other. The top two teams will play the final on October 13. The Bangladesh team will go to Brisbane to play the World Cup warm-ups after finishing this series.

Shakib and his side will travel to Hobart after playing two warm-up matches in Brisbane. The representatives of red and green will play their first match in T20 World Cup in Hobart on October 24. -BSS









